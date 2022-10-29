In short
Leaders say that impulsive selling of crop harvests is partly to blame for the rising food prices. For instance, last year, farmers in Kitgum and Lamwo District sold their simsim at 3,800 Shillings a kilogram to middlemen from Lira. However, two months ago, the same buyers brought back the same simsim at between 7000-9000 Shillings a kilogram.
Farmers Advised Again to Avoid Middlemen
29 Oct 2022
