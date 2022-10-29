Farmers Advised Again to Avoid Middlemen

In short

Leaders say that impulsive selling of crop harvests is partly to blame for the rising food prices. For instance, last year, farmers in Kitgum and Lamwo District sold their simsim at 3,800 Shillings a kilogram to middlemen from Lira. However, two months ago, the same buyers brought back the same simsim at between 7000-9000 Shillings a kilogram.