Farmers Advised to Grow Alternative Crops To Mitigate Elephants Invasion

In short
Samuel Amanya, the Chief Warden at Kidepo Valley National Park, says that they are proposing to start sensitizing locals on taking non-food crops cultivation around conservation areas to avoid encountering losses to elephants.
Farmers Advised to Grow Alternative Crops To Mitigate Elephants Invasion27 Sep 2021, 07:40 Comments 106 Views Kitgum, Uganda Environment Agriculture Northern Updates
Farmers in Orom Subcounty show some of the maize crops destroyed by stray elephants on August this year.
