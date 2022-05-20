Farmers Ask Government to Regulate Tea Industry

In short
Onesmus Matsiko, the chairperson of the tea farmers’ association noted that a 30 percent subsidy on fertilizers like in other countries would cost the government 8 Billion Shillings per year to boost the tea sub-sector.
Farmers Ask Government to Regulate Tea Industry20 May 2022, 16:32 Comments 148 Views Mubende, Uganda Agriculture Report
Tagged with: tea, farmers, association, dsubsidies, policy
Mentioned: Ministry of trade, ministry of agriculture
