Ephraim Kasozi
16:37

Farmers Ask Government to Regulate Tea Industry

20 May 2022, 16:32 Comments 148 Views Mubende, Uganda Agriculture Report
A plucker on a tea estate carrying on daily work 1

A plucker on a tea estate carrying on daily work 1

In short
Onesmus Matsiko, the chairperson of the tea farmers’ association noted that a 30 percent subsidy on fertilizers like in other countries would cost the government 8 Billion Shillings per year to boost the tea sub-sector.

 

Tagged with: tea, farmers, association, dsubsidies, policy
Mentioned: Ministry of trade, ministry of agriculture

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.