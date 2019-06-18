In short
Winfred Aol Opio, an entomologist at NARO says that the worms become resistant to a single pesticide when used for two or more consecutive seasons in the same garden. She says more mature worms become more resistant when the same chemical is applied over time.
Farmers Asked to Alternate Pestcides to Control Fall Armyworms
18 Jun 2019
Nebbi, Uganda
