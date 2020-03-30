EDSON KINENE
Farmers Asked to Embrace Social Media to Sustain Food Supply Chain

30 Mar 2020 Mbarara, Uganda
Farmers take tour on the a garden at Excel Hort Agribusiness consult.

In short
Associate Professor Alex Ariho, the Director-General of Excel Hort Consult Agribusiness incubator in Biharwe, says that farmers need to borrow a leaf from religious leaders who have embraced social media tools and platforms to maintain contact with their flock.

 

