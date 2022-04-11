In short
Wilberforce Ssemigga the Luwero District Agriculture officer has cautioned farmers against buying pesticides from unlicensed agro-chemicals dealers and using wrong dosages to fight the armyworms.
Farmers Cautioned on Wrong Dosages of Pesticides as African Army Worms Spread
A farmer at Kyampologoma village pointing at maize plant which has been attacked by the African Army worm
