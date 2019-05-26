In short
Albert Mugabe, the Ntungamo District Production Officer, says green berries affect the quality of coffee and must be dealt with. He says extension workers in the sub counties have also been put on alert to ensure that those behind the practice do not get away with it.
Farmers Face Arrest for Harvesting Immature Coffee
26 May 2019
In short
