Farmers Fail to Tap Into Digitized Markets

Zephaniah Waibale, the Chairperson Balawoli farmers group in Kamuli district, says they are stuck with 17,000 kilograms of maize because they can’t communicate with buyers digitally due to lack of skills and necessary tools.
Farmers Fail to Tap Into Digitized Markets10 Sep 2020, 08:28 Comments 202 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Interview
