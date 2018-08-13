Blanshe Musinguzi
Farmers' Body Disagrees With Gov't On Maize

Uganda National Farmers Federation says gov't should have bought maize it self instead of giving money to private sector courtesy photo

Uganda National Farmers Federations Director of Policy Research and Advocacy Caleb Gumisiriza has argued that government should have bought maize itself instead of giving money to private sector.

 

