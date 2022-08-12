Farmers in Acholi Abandon Gardens Over Rainfall Uncertainty

In short
Johnson Obalim, a farmer in Oroko village, Palaro Sub-county, one of the areas that registered poor harvest due to prolonged dry spell says he isn’t interested in farming this season because of the losses he suffered previously.
Farmers in Acholi Abandon Gardens Over Rainfall Uncertainty12 Aug 2022, 16:47 Comments 109 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Agriculture Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: unreliable rainfall
Mentioned: Uganda National Meteorology Authority UNMA
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.