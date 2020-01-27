In short
Benson Okello, a Tobacco farmer in Odek Sub-County in Omoro District reveals that over 100 farmers were forced to sell their produce cheaply. He says the remaining 18 farmers are still trapped with 5.5 tonnes of tobacco.
Farmers in Acholi Stuck with Over 200 Metric Tons of Tobacco
27 Jan 2020
