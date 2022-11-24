Farmers in Acholi Tipped to Embrace Commercial Agriculture

In short
Kwiyucwiny says the majority of farmers in the district are still engaged in subsistence farming which hasn’t helped in alleviating the poverty condition in Acholi Sub-region.
Farmers in Acholi Tipped to Embrace Commercial Agriculture24 Nov 2022, 12:25 Comments 72 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: commercial agriculture
Mentioned: Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU) European Union Office of the Prime Minister (OPM)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.