Farmers in Acholi Tipped to Embrace Commercial Agriculture

24 Nov 2022 Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Updates

Kwiyucwiny says the majority of farmers in the district are still engaged in subsistence farming which hasn’t helped in alleviating the poverty condition in Acholi Sub-region.

 

