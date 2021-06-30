Julius Ocungi
Farmers in Agago District Ask Gov’t for Free Seeds Ahead of Second Planting Season

Improved Bean seeds for planting. PHOTO JULIUS OCUNGI

Anthony Opio, one of the affected farmers in Lalumwoda East Village in Patongo Town Council says that he lost all the crops he had planted in the first season due to the scorching heat.

 

