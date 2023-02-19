Farmers in Karamoja Asked to Embrace Fast Maturing Crops to Boost Food Production

In short
Dr. Paul Okullo, the Director of Research at Nabuin Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute says that they have distributed crops that take a short period to mature to help farmers to cope with the weather pattern of the region.
NABUIN technical staff displaying some of their products before the Parliamentary Agricultural Committe durig their tour in the Karamoja sub region
