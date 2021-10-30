Farmers in Luwero Seek Support for Nutrition Project

In short
The farmers want the government to embrace bio-fortified seeds in its programmes such as Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) among others.
Farmers in Luwero Seek Support for Nutrition Project30 Oct 2021, 13:00 Comments 112 Views Health Agriculture Report
Richard Kijjambu, the lead petitioner, reads to the district leaders at Pope John Paul II Pastoral Center (PJPIIPC) in Luwero
In short
Tagged with: Bio-fortified crops malnutrition levels
Mentioned: Luwero District Council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.