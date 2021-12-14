Farmers Petition EAC Ministry Over Kenya’s Ban on Ugandan Poultry Products

In short
Emmanuel Nsabimaana, a farmer ,wonders why the Kenyan Government is implementing such a harsh ban yet they equally rely on markets in Uganda to sell their products such as chicks, lime, trays, poultry equipment and drugs among others
Farmers Petition EAC Ministry Over Kenya’s Ban on Ugandan Poultry Products14 Dec 2021, 18:50 Comments 196 Views Politics Business and finance East Africa Updates
Rebecca Kadaga Alitwala, the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the East Africa Community Affairs addressing Journalists at the Kingdom Building. Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries SR Afro Chick Breeders The Ministry of East Africa Community Affairs The Uganda Poultry Farmers Association
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.