Farmers in Nwoya Protest Hike in Costs of Hiring Tractors

In short
Alfred Kilama, a farmer in Pawatomero East Village in Purongo Sub-County reveals that for years, a tractor was hired at 80,000 shillings only to plough an acre of land but the price has increased between 90,000 to 100,000 shillings.
Farmers in Nwoya Protest Hike in Costs of Hiring Tractors10 Apr 2020, 17:06 Comments 177 Views Local government Business and finance Agriculture Interview
Some of the tractors operating in Nwoya were given to farmer groups under Government programs - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: Nwoya District hiring a tractor mechanized agriculture national lockdown against Coronavirus subsistence farming
Mentioned: Nwoya District Pawatomero East Purongo Sub-County
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.