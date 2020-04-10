Dominic Ochola
Farmers in Nwoya Protest Hike in Costs of Hiring Tractors

Some of the tractors operating in Nwoya were given to farmer groups under Government programs - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Alfred Kilama, a farmer in Pawatomero East Village in Purongo Sub-County reveals that for years, a tractor was hired at 80,000 shillings only to plough an acre of land but the price has increased between 90,000 to 100,000 shillings.

 

