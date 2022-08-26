In short
This financial year, the budget meant for procuring the inputs was withdrawn and instead, channelled towards financing the Parish Development Model, another government strategy for delivering public and private sector interventions for wealth creation and employment generation at the parish, as the lowest economic planning unit.
Farmers Recycle Low-Yielding Seeds as Gov't Inputs Delay26 Aug 2022, 10:03 Comments 133 Views Agriculture Updates
Mentioned: Food Agricultural Organisation (FAO) NAADs and Operation Wealth Creation National Crops Resources Research Institute-NaCRRI Namulonge
