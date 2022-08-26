Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Farmers Recycle Low-Yielding Seeds as Gov't Inputs Delay

26 Aug 2022
Sample of different seeds, the farmers are crying over the current high prices

Sample of different seeds, the farmers are crying over the current high prices

In short
This financial year, the budget meant for procuring the inputs was withdrawn and instead, channelled towards financing the Parish Development Model, another government strategy for delivering public and private sector interventions for wealth creation and employment generation at the parish, as the lowest economic planning unit.

 

