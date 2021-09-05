Andrew Nakhaboya
11:16

Farmers Reject Banana Plantlets from NAADS Citing Lengthy Harvesting Period Top story

5 Sep 2021, 11:11 Comments 182 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Banana Plantlets

Banana Plantlets

In short
Peter Wamboyo, another farmer, says that the government would have given them a platform to decide on what they want instead of giving them inputs, which are not helpful to them. He says that they would have given them animals to rear instead of plantlets.

 

Tagged with: Bududa Farmers Reject Banana Plantlets from NAADS
Mentioned: Citing Lengthy Harvesting Period

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.