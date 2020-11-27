Dan Michael Komakech
Farmers Resort to Snares to Catch Produce Thieves Top story

27 Nov 2020 Kitgum, Uganda
A simsim garden in the wilderness of Lamwo before harvest. Dan M Komakech

In short
Rose Anena, a farmer in Lokung Sub County in Lamwo district is one of the farmers who fell victim to the theft of approximately 1,800 kilograms of simsim. According to Anena, thieves raid their gardens mainly in the night or when it is raining.

 

