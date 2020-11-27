In short
Rose Anena, a farmer in Lokung Sub County in Lamwo district is one of the farmers who fell victim to the theft of approximately 1,800 kilograms of simsim. According to Anena, thieves raid their gardens mainly in the night or when it is raining.
Farmers Resort to Snares to Catch Produce Thieves Top story27 Nov 2020, 11:57 Comments 289 Views Kitgum, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.