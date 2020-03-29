In short
Ssempijja told reporters on Saturday in Kampala that it was already a planting season and farmers should observe ministry of health guidelines to avoid spread of covid-19 but still go to gardens.
Farmers Should Continue Going to Gardens – Minister
29 Mar 2020
Kampala, Uganda
