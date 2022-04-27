Flavia Nassaka
19:31

Farmers Still Shun Digital Financing Platforms-Experts

27 Apr 2022, 19:20 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Updates
The new edition of the Agricultural Finance Year book highlights a Shs65billion gap in financing.

The new edition of the Agricultural Finance Year book highlights a Shs65billion gap in financing.

In short
Irene Sekamwa Kajoro, a Product Manager of Financial Services Development at the Agricultural Business Initiative says they see a lot of phobias, especially among rural farmers where small changes such as the introduction of a tax threw off a number from using mobile money services in conducting business.

 

Tagged with: Agriculture financing
Mentioned: Agricultural Business Initiative (aBi) Economic Policy Research Centre –EPRC Ministry of Finance, Panning and Economic Development

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.