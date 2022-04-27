In short
Irene Sekamwa Kajoro, a Product Manager of Financial Services Development at the Agricultural Business Initiative says they see a lot of phobias, especially among rural farmers where small changes such as the introduction of a tax threw off a number from using mobile money services in conducting business.
Farmers Still Shun Digital Financing Platforms-Experts
In short
Tagged with: Agriculture financing
Mentioned: Agricultural Business Initiative (aBi) Economic Policy Research Centre –EPRC Ministry of Finance, Panning and Economic Development
