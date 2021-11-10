Farmers Still Using Feeds with Antibiotics Additives Despite Ban

In short
Steven Kakooza, a Public Health Specialist working with Veterinarians Without Borders (Vétérinaires Sans Frontières)-Germany says already they are in their passive surveillance seeing humans developing resistance to antibiotics that are commonly used in animals. T
Farmers Still Using Feeds with Antibiotics Additives Despite Ban10 Nov 2021, 19:56 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: One health conference Using antibiotics in animal feeds
Mentioned: International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries (MAAIF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.