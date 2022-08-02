Brian Luwaga
Farmers Struggle to Feed Pigs Citing High Costs of Maize

2 Aug 2022, 07:52 Comments 257 Views Luweero, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Clement Kisinde a farmer at Kibanvu village in Luwero sub county checking on his pig. Kisinde sold most of his pigs due to high costs of feeds_082225

In short
Currently, a kilogram of broken maize costs 1800-2000 whereas maize bran costs Shillings 1200 from Shillings 400. The prices increased due to drought that affected maize harvest.

 

