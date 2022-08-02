Farmers Struggle to Feed Pigs Citing High Costs of Maize

In short
Currently, a kilogram of broken maize costs 1800-2000 whereas maize bran costs Shillings 1200 from Shillings 400. The prices increased due to drought that affected maize harvest.
Farmers Struggle to Feed Pigs Citing High Costs of Maize2 Aug 2022, 07:52 Comments 257 Views Luweero, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Clement Kisinde a farmer at Kibanvu village in Luwero sub county checking on his pig. Kisinde sold most of his pigs due to high costs of feeds_082225
In short
Mentioned: Piggery farmers
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.