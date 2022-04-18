In short
Gilbert Tayebwa, a Conservation Program Officer attached to the International Crane Foundation (ICF) says that the farmers have been poisoning the cranes to protect their crops because they did not know about the different deterrent mechanisms to protect their gardens from invasion.
Farmers Trained to Manage, Instead of Poisoning Crested Cranes
Farmers displaying some of the bottles which they are to put around their gardens to protect their crops.
