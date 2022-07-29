Farmers Warned Against Early Planting as Sporadic Rains Start

Vincent Mirembe Wedunga a farmer at Ndagga village in Luwero sub county who suffered a loss of crops due to dry spell. Mirembe is planning to slash the maize and plant again

In short

Wilberforce Ssemigga the Luwero District Senior Agriculture Officer says that he has received information that some excited farmers are rushing to plant now, but this is risky because these are just indicating the onset of normal rains for the second season.