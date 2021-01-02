Farmers Welcome Organic Agriculture Policy

In short
NOGAMU says that they are targeting to establish atleast 100 smallholder organic farms across the country in the new year, a means of widening production of certified organic products for the international market.
Uganda earns about $60 million from organic agricultural production, out of the global market of $100 billion annually.
