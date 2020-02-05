Farmers Worried as Strange Pests Invade Plantations in Masaka

In short
Rose Luswete, the Buwunga Sub County extension workers indicates that a swam of these strange insects invaded pineapple plantations where they are eating leaves and other soft plants.
Farmers Worried as Strange Pests Invade Plantations in Masaka5 Feb 2020, 14:28 Comments 88 Views Masaka, Uganda Agriculture Environment Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Doctor Lawrence Mayiga Masaka District Production Officer Farmers invoke Entomologists Rare Specie of Pests in Masaka Strange grasshoppers in Masaka
Mentioned: Masaka District Production Department Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries MAAIF
