Denis Okello, the Assistant Amuru District Health Officer, says that most of the people who they approached during the door-to-door vaccination campaign rejected the vaccine over fears that its side effects will inconvenience their farm work.
Farming Season Paralyzes COVID-19 Vaccination In Amuru Top story31 Mar 2022, 08:14 Comments 71 Views Amuru, Uganda Northern Agriculture Health Updates
Tagged with: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy Covid-19 vaccination
