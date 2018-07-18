Fatal Accident Claims Three Lives in Njeru

In short
Eyewitnesses say the Fuso truck that was loaded with beans and sacks destined for Jinja town lost control while sloping from Mbikko and rammed into the trailer and a town service vehicle. The driver of the Fuso and two other people on board died instantly.
Fatal Accident Claims Three Lives in Njeru18 Jul 2018, 10:19 Comments 194 Views Buikwe, Uganda Crime Breaking news
