Father Arrested over Death of his Expectant Daughter and her 4-Year-Old Child

30 Oct 2022, 13:00 Comments 159 Views Kapchorwa, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Human rights Updates
Fredmark Chesang, the Police spokesperson Sipi Region.

George Mzee the father of the deceased, was arrested at his home in Matingot cell, in East division on Saturday October 29th after the Family Chairperson informed police that, the suspect’s wife during a family meeting said the husband was a prime suspect in the death of the two following earlier threats.

 

