In short
George Mzee the father of the deceased, was arrested at his home in Matingot cell, in East division on Saturday October 29th after the Family Chairperson informed police that, the suspect’s wife during a family meeting said the husband was a prime suspect in the death of the two following earlier threats.
Father Arrested over Death of his Expectant Daughter and her 4-Year-Old Child
30 Oct 2022
Kapchorwa, Eastern Region, Uganda
Tagged with: Expectant Mother
