Father Arrested for Sacrificing Daughter in Mubende

The suspects include identified Charles Nyanzi who allegedly sacrificed his ten-year-old daughter Sharon Nantume in the pursuit for riches. Nyanzi was arrested alongside his fiancee Diana Tugabiirwe, a traditional herbalist Sserukeera Deo, and his wife Nabukeera Margaret.
Father Arrested for Sacrificing Daughter in Mubende19 Aug 2020, 06:18 Comments 134 Views Mubende, Uganda Human rights Report
