Abim Father Gets 18 Months in Jail for Maiming Daughter

The Kaberamaido Grade one Magistrate, Everest Faith Padoli handed Okiria 18th months in jail on Monday on his own guilty plea.
Abim Father Gets 18 Months in Jail for Maiming Daughter23 Oct 2018, 13:02 Comments 106 Views Kaberamaido, Uganda Court Report
Photograph showing how the tortured girl is suffering, the medical report showed that she is most likely to be disfigured Login to license this image from 1$.
