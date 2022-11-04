Edward Eninu
Father in Detention for Sodomizing His Baby

4 Nov 2022, 16:45 Comments 109 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Updates
The suspect, identified as John Robert Ongadia, of Sapir Village in Ochapa Town Council, Serere District. It is reported that Ongadia separated with the baby's mother in 2021, and he picked him from the mother in October this year.

 

