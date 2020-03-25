Father of Baby who Tested Positive to COVID-19 on the Run

In short
It is suspected that the baby picked the virus from the father, a resident of Nkono village in Iganga municipality who traveled back from Kisumu, Kenya early last week. Although the Ministry of Health said that the parents would now be put under quarantine for further examination, the father has been reported to be missing.
Father of Baby who Tested Positive to COVID-19 on the Run25 Mar 2020, 20:16 Comments 157 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Mentioned: Busoga East Covid19 Iganga Ivan Kavuma Kenya Nkono police spokesperson
