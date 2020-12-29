In short
Sibukyu says that his efforts to seek justice have been frustrated. He adds that he has tried to work with investigating officers to track the contacts of people who called demanding for ransom before his daughter’s body was discovered.
Father of Killed 10-Year-Old Girl Losing Hope for Justice Top story29 Dec 2020, 14:35 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dylan Kirabo. Mutyaba Banda. Hakim Sibukyu.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.