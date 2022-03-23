Father of Twins Arrested 2 years After Aggravated Defilement of 12-year-old

In short
The suspect has been identified as Ssalongo Ssali, a resident of Natete A zone in Lubaga Division on the outskirt of Kampala, who reportedly defiled a 12-year-old juvenile during the first lock-down of April 2020, and threatened to kill the victim if she dared report him.
Father of Twins Arrested 2 years After Aggravated Defilement of 12-year-old23 Mar 2022, 18:00 Comments 79 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fred Enanga Maria Namugerwa Ssalongo Ssali
Mentioned: Natete police
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.