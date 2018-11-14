Dear Jeanne
Father Pins Best Friend for Defiling His Daughter

14 Nov 2018, 15:32 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Emmanuel Eguki who is accused of defiling his best friend's 10 year old daughter

In short
The court presided over by Justice Jane Francis Abodo heard that the 10 year old was defiled by Eguki on 4th May 2018 at around 10:30pm in the rented room where she was staying together with the father and Eguki in Kibuli a Kampala Surburb

 

