Christopher Tusiime
12:09

FDC Candidate in Fort Portal in Trouble for Supporting Non Party Members

7 Jan 2021, 12:09 Comments 239 Views Kabarole, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Report
Bintamanya says it's his right to support a candidate of his choice.

According Kabarole FDC General Secretary and Registrar, David Musinguzi, Bintamanya has not only decampaigned FDC candidates in different races in Kabarole district and Fort Portal Tourism City but has also gone ahead to openly support their opponents.

 

