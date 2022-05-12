FDC Candidate in Omoro By-Election Fails To Turn Up For Nomination

In short
The 56-year-old was among four Parliamentary candidates who had booked to be nominated for the Parliamentary race by the Electoral Commission in Omoro District Council hall on the first day.
FDC Candidate in Omoro By-Election Fails To Turn Up For Nomination12 May 2022, 18:21 Comments 190 Views Omoro, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Northern Updates
NUP Flag bearer in Omoro Simon Toolit Akecha recieves his file from Omoro District Returning officer Moses Kagona after his Nomination on Thursday in Omoro Town Council.
In short
Tagged with: Oomor County Byelection
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.