Addressing the party weekly press conference at the FDC party headquarters in Najjanankumbi today, the Deputy Party spokesperson John Kikonyogo noted that it’s disheartening to see the continued abductions in the country with some being carried out in broad daylight.
FDC Demands Apology From Internal Affaits Minister over Abductions
FDC Deputy Spokesperson, John Kikonyogo addressing journalists at party headquarters on Monday morning
