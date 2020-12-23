In short
In a sworn affidavit, the Deputy FDC Secretary-General, Harold Kaija, says that he searched for the two in gazetted detention centers in Masaka including the barracks and Central Police Stations among others to establish their whereabouts in vain.
FDC Demands Unconditionally Release of Greater Masaka Election Coordinators Top story23 Dec 2020, 08:26 Comments 287 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Courtesy Photo
Justine Juuko has been in detention for now ten days without any charges levied against him.
In short
Tagged with: FDC Isaac Ssemakadde of Centre for Legal Aid Justine Juuko harold kaija fdc secretary general
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.