Hafitha Issa
16:02

FDC Demands Violent Free Political Environment to Advance IPOD Agenda Top story

2 Mar 2020, 15:58 Comments 238 Views Politics Misc Report
FDC party spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda explains the activities to the press Annet Lekuru

FDC party spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda explains the activities to the press Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The FDC party Spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda told journalists during the weekly press briefing at their headquarters that they cannot organise other parties to meet with President, Yoweri Museveni in the IPOD summit when even FDC cannot meet freely.

 

Tagged with: FDC and IPOD general elections
Mentioned: IPOD council Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda Interparty Organization Nathan Nandala Mafabi Public Order Management Act Rita Nabukenya Ruhakana Rugunda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.