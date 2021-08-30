In short
Kikonyogo says people such as Security Minister Jim Muhwezi performed excellently during his assignment as Director General of Security and Intelligence during the early years of National Resistance Movement (NRM) government. If Muhwezi acts with the same gusto as he used to do when he was Director General of Security and Intelligence, Kikonyogo think, he would get Masaka bijambiya murders arrested in a short time.
FDC Doubts Gov't Commitment to Solving Greater Masaka Security Crisis30 Aug 2021, 17:56 Comments 260 Views Security Human rights Updates
