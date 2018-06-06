In short
By the closure of the nomination exercise by the Electoral Commission on Wednesday evening, out the 46 newly created positions; DP only managed to front nine candidates while FDC nominated only four, against 43 independents and 56 from the NRM camp.
FDC, DP Short of Candidates in Sembabule Races
