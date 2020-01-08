In short
The Party Spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, says they didn’t have sufficient funds to implement the program that was agreed upon by the National Executive Committee on October 11, 2019. The meeting appointed seven teams comprising at least five members each to carry out the exercise in different parts of the country from October to December 2019.
FDC Extends Mobilization Exercise Over Financial Constraints
FDC spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda addressing journalists at party headquarters
