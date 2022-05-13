FDC Fronts New Aspirant in Omoro County By-election

In short
Justine Odong Obiya, the FDC Chairperson in Omoro District was unveiled today afternoon to replace Dick Denis Owani who was allegedly abducted by unknown persons shortly before his nomination. Owani had been lined up for nomination on Thursday.
FDC Fronts New Aspirant in Omoro County By-election13 May 2022, 16:09 Comments 206 Views Omoro, Uganda Northern Politics 2021 Elections Updates
