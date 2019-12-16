In short
As a security requirement, the FDC party sought police deployment for its 15th-anniversary celebrations today. However, the party equally deployed its personnel to work alongside the police.
FDC Law Enforcers Clash with Police at Party Anniversary Celebrations
16 Dec 2019
Kira Town, Kampala, Uganda
Tagged with: accusation leadership police pressure group public order saboteur security team
