In Kasese, the FDC leaders on Monday stormed the District Registrar’s office and demanded an explanation on how they will solicit for votes without open mass campaigns.
FDC Leaders in Kasese Protest EC Ban on Campaigns
29 Dec 2020
The last mass rally made by joint Kasese FDC candidates on Saturday in Kahokya. The EC has since banned such campaigning in selected districts and cities
