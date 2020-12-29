Basaija Idd
FDC Leaders in Kasese Protest EC Ban on Campaigns

29 Dec 2020
The last mass rally made by joint Kasese FDC candidates on Saturday in Kahokya. The EC has since banned such campaigning in selected districts and cities

In short
In Kasese, the FDC leaders on Monday stormed the District Registrar’s office and demanded an explanation on how they will solicit for votes without open mass campaigns.

 

