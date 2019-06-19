In short
Over 150 delegates from the three districts expressed bitterness over failure by the party to appoint people from W. Nile on CEC since the party was formed in 2001.
FDC Members in West Nile Demand Representation on CEC19 Jun 2019, 12:11 Comments 99 Views Arua, Uganda Politics Report
Obongi MP Hassan Fungroo and Shadow Minister for defence stressing a point during the delegates meeting in Arua town.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.